Roane County Man Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography Crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Roane County man pled guilty to a child pornography crime, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Devin Wolfe entered his guilty plea to one count of receipt of child pornography. Stuart commended the investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the West Virginia State Police.

“Prosecuting child pornography crimes is a priority for my office,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “We will continue to work with law enforcement to protect our most vulnerable by vigorously prosecuting pedophiles who prey on children.”

Wolfe admitted to possessing images and videos depicting child pornography on October 12, 2016. He received these images and videos from the internet, including from the website “4chan.” One of the images, which he downloaded on August 21, 2016 at his residence in Roane County, depicted an adult male engaged in sexual intercourse with a prepubescent female. Wolfe further admitted to possessing at least 6 videos and 730 images. Many of the minors depicted in the videos and images have been identified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Wolfe faces at least 5 and up to 20 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on October 10, 2018. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Assistant United States Attorneys Jennifer Rada Herrald and Emily Wasserman are handling the prosecution. The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative of the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.