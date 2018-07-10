Most read
Huntington Neighborhood Institute Accepting Community Service Nominations
Tuesday, July 10, 2018 - 22:02 Updated 4 hours ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
Nominations will be accepted for individuals who have made a positive impact in their community in one or more of the following categories: mentoring of youth or guiding youth activities; promoting public safety; promoting community beautification; and exceptional leadership or volunteerism.
Nominations must include the individual’s name, address, category in which they are being nominated and a brief description of the individual’s service to their community.
Award recipients will be recognized during a reception and award ceremony at City Hall on Sept. 10, 2018.
The deadline to submit applications is July 30. All nominations should be emailed to Carole Boster at boster436@gmail.com.