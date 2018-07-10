Huntington Neighborhood Institute Accepting Community Service Nominations

The Neighborhood Institute of Huntington is now accepting nominations for its annual Community Service Awards Program.

Nominations will be accepted for individuals who have made a positive impact in their community in one or more of the following categories: mentoring of youth or guiding youth activities; promoting public safety; promoting community beautification; and exceptional leadership or volunteerism.

Nominations must include the individual’s name, address, category in which they are being nominated and a brief description of the individual’s service to their community.

Award recipients will be recognized during a reception and award ceremony at City Hall on Sept. 10, 2018.

The deadline to submit applications is July 30. All nominations should be emailed to Carole Boster at boster436@gmail.com.