Huntington Neighborhood Institute Accepting Community Service Nominations

  • Printer friendly view
 Tuesday, July 10, 2018 - 22:02 Updated 4 hours ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release

The Neighborhood Institute of Huntington is now accepting nominations for its annual Community Service Awards Program.

Nominations will be accepted for individuals who have made a positive impact in their community in one or more of the following categories: mentoring of youth or guiding youth activities; promoting public safety; promoting community beautification; and exceptional leadership or volunteerism.

Nominations must include the individual’s name, address, category in which they are being nominated and a brief description of the individual’s service to their community.

Award recipients will be recognized during a reception and award ceremony at City Hall on Sept. 10, 2018.

The deadline to submit applications is July 30. All nominations should be emailed to Carole Boster at boster436@gmail.com.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus