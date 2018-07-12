Stormy Daniels Arrested at Sirens Strip Club in Columbus, Ohio

 Thursday, July 12, 2018 - 01:07 Updated 8 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports

The porn star who is suing President Donald Trump has been arrested during a performance at the Sirens strip club in Columbus, Ohio, her attorney Michael Avenatti has tweeted. 

According to Stormy Daniels attorney she has been charged with "touching" a customer. Avenatti has stated in a tweet that the misdemeanor charges are "politically motivated."

 

 

