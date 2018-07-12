Marshall Health introduces innovative ACL reconstruction procedure

SCOTT DEPOT, W.Va. – An innovative procedure that uses a patient’s bone marrow to repair and reconstruct the Anterior Cruciate Ligament, or ACL, is now available at Marshall Orthopaedics .

ACL injuries, which involve a ligament sprain or tear, are among the most common knee injuries. Unlike the traditional surgery used to reconstruct a torn ACL, this minimally invasive technique uses a bone marrow aspiration containing stem cells, along with an internal brace, to speed recovery and reduce downtime.

The procedure is performed locally by Chad D. Lavender, M.D., a board-certified, sports medicine fellowship-trained orthopaedic surgeon with Marshall Orthopaedics and an assistant professor in the department of orthopaedic surgery at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.

“By adding stem cells, we expect to see a faster, more complete graft incorporation,” Lavender said. “The internal brace adds to the early strength of the graft. Combined, the stem cells and internal brace allow for more aggressive rehabilitation, which could lead to a faster return to sport and/or normal activity.”

This arthroscopic surgery for ACL repair and reconstruction is performed as an outpatient procedure at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Lavender is accepting new patients and referrals at Marshall Health-Teays Valley, 300 Corporate Center Drive in Scott Depot and the Marshall Sports Medicine Institute, 2211 Third Avenue in Huntington. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call 304-691-6710.