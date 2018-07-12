Charleston Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Conspiracy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Charleston man caught selling methamphetamine in June 2017 pleaded guilty to a federal drug conspiracy charge, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. William Naylor, 30, entered his guilty plea to an indictment charging him with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Stuart praised the joint investigation conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West, and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department STOP Team.

“We are prosecuting an increasing number of meth defendants,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “This is a most disappointing trend. And for those drug users that think meth is safer than heroin – beware – we are finding that meth is often laced with other drugs and leading to overdoses.”

Naylor admitted that from at least June 2017 to September 2017, he worked with Melody Legg to distribute methamphetamine in Kanawha County. As part of the plea agreement, Naylor admitted to distributing methamphetamine to a confidential informant in June 2017.

Naylor faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on October 4, 2018.

The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie S. Taylor handled the prosecution.

The drug prosecution is part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of prescription drugs and heroin. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of opiate painkillers and heroin in communities across the Southern District.