Seven Arrests by Huntington Police during 8th Avenue Drug Raid

A 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 11, drug raid in the 700 block of Eighth Avenue resulted in seven arrest, 21 detained, and found multiple drug users passed on a stairway to the second floor apartments.

Police seized distribution amounts of meth, heroin crack, guns and scales during the raid which had been triggered through neighborhoods, businesses, and people driving by.

Five have been arrested on state charges (two additional individuals were arrested on municipal misdemeanor charges). The city's first response team will receive a list of drug user detainers. The team visits and encourages users to enter a recovery unit.

Those arrested include: Thelma Cheaib, 51 (conspiracy to deliver heroin and maintaining a dwelling for drug sales); Jerome "Fats" Boyd, 38 (from Atlanta charged with conspiracy to deliver and delivery of heroin); Aaron Porter, 42 (fugitive from justice); Jeffrey Hodgens, 40 (maintaining a dwelling for drug use) and Brandon "B" Keyes, 34 (maintaining a dwelling for drug use and prohibited person possessing a firearm.