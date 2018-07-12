Most read
Seven Arrests by Huntington Police during 8th Avenue Drug Raid
Police seized distribution amounts of meth, heroin crack, guns and scales during the raid which had been triggered through neighborhoods, businesses, and people driving by.
Five have been arrested on state charges (two additional individuals were arrested on municipal misdemeanor charges). The city's first response team will receive a list of drug user detainers. The team visits and encourages users to enter a recovery unit.
Those arrested include: Thelma Cheaib, 51 (conspiracy to deliver heroin and maintaining a dwelling for drug sales); Jerome "Fats" Boyd, 38 (from Atlanta charged with conspiracy to deliver and delivery of heroin); Aaron Porter, 42 (fugitive from justice); Jeffrey Hodgens, 40 (maintaining a dwelling for drug use) and Brandon "B" Keyes, 34 (maintaining a dwelling for drug use and prohibited person possessing a firearm.