Seven Arrests by Huntington Police during 8th Avenue Drug Raid

  • Printer friendly view
 Thursday, July 12, 2018 - 02:41 Updated 7 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports

A 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 11, drug raid in the 700 block of Eighth Avenue resulted in seven arrest, 21 detained, and found multiple drug users passed on a stairway to the second floor apartments.

Police seized distribution amounts of meth, heroin  crack, guns and scales during the raid which had been triggered through neighborhoods, businesses, and people driving by.  

Five have been arrested on state charges (two additional individuals were arrested on municipal misdemeanor charges). The city's first response team will receive a list of drug user detainers. The team visits and encourages users to enter a recovery unit. 

Those arrested include: Thelma Cheaib, 51 (conspiracy to deliver heroin and maintaining a dwelling for drug sales); Jerome "Fats" Boyd, 38 (from Atlanta charged with conspiracy to deliver and delivery of heroin); Aaron Porter, 42 (fugitive from justice); Jeffrey Hodgens, 40 (maintaining a dwelling for drug use) and Brandon "B" Keyes, 34 (maintaining a dwelling for drug use and prohibited person possessing a firearm. 

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus