Most read
- Seven Arrests by Huntington Police during 8th Avenue Drug Raid
- Attorney General Morrisey Lawsuit Against DEA Secures Sweeping Opioid Reform
- My Huntington Movement to Promote Positive Aspects of City
- Justice Menis Ketchum retires
- EDITORIAL: Government Accountability
- Roane County Man Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography Crime
- W.Va. AG Alerts Consumers to Social Security Scam
- Marshall to partner with The Wild Ramp, offering Workplace Farm Share memberships to students, employees
Best Virginia Artisan Market at Pullman Square Thursday, July 19
Thursday, July 12, 2018 - 23:32 Updated 8 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
More than a dozen West Virginia artisans will gather as part of this pop-up artist market. The Market artisans will feature handmade jewelry, fine art, home goods, and ceramics. Buy directly from local artists, enter to win prizes, and chat with our American Queen visitors. The event is free and open to the public.
Participating Artists:
Art by Linda - fine art and art prints
Barbara Neal - home goods
Carol Lucas - author
Debra Richardson - fine artist
Eclectic Evelyn - mixed media and jewelry
Jenny Grover - mixed media artist + jewelry
Ken Epperly - polymer clay jewelry
Rainwater Pottery - handcrafted ceramics
The Red Caboose - a variety of local artisan items
Reflection in a Pool - photography