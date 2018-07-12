Best Virginia Artisan Market at Pullman Square Thursday, July 19

 Thursday, July 12, 2018 - 23:32 Updated 8 hours ago Edited from a Press Release

(Huntington, WV) Join The Red Caboose as we welcome the American Queen steamboat to Huntington on Thursday, July 19th. Over 300 passengers will disembark and visit downtown Huntington. To celebrate, the Best Virginia Artisan Market will set up at the Pullman Square pavilion 8:30 am - 1:00 pm.

 

More than a dozen West Virginia artisans will gather as part of this pop-up artist market. The Market artisans will feature handmade jewelry, fine art, home goods, and ceramics. Buy directly from local artists, enter to win prizes, and chat with our American Queen visitors. The event is free and open to the public.

 

Participating Artists:

Art by Linda - fine art and art prints

Barbara Neal - home goods

Carol Lucas - author

Debra Richardson - fine artist

Eclectic Evelyn - mixed media and jewelry

Jenny Grover - mixed media artist + jewelry

Ken Epperly - polymer clay jewelry

Rainwater Pottery - handcrafted ceramics

The Red Caboose - a variety of local artisan items

Reflection in a Pool - photography

