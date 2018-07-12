WVU Parkersburg receives grant from Parkersburg Area Community Foundation for facility upgrade

Parkersburg, W.Va. – West Virginia University at Parkersburg was awarded a Community Action grant from the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation (PACF) for the purchase of a new sound system. Alumnus Daniel Miller, volunteer of the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation grant committee, presented the $9,875 check to the college.

The grant funds were used to purchase ceiling speakers, amplifiers, and cable connections and equipment installation. The WVU at Parkersburg Foundation applied for the grant in fall 2017 to help the college better serve its campus and community.

“The upgrade to our facilities will enhance everything we offer on campus,” said WVU at Parkersburg Foundation Director Senta Goudy. “Our Foundation seeks to administer support for college activities, construction and more, and applying for this grant was one of the many ways are able to ensure the institution continues to grow.”

The new equipment replaces the original sound system the college acquired through the PACF 10 years ago. The PACF is a public charity that manages more than 350 charitable funds, and services 11 counties in West Virginia. Its mission is to provide financial support to qualified students and nonprofit organizations through scholarships and grants for the advancement of the community and engagement of its members.

“WVU Parkersburg is important to our community because it provides life-changing educational opportunities to our region at an affordable cost,” said Marian Clowes, Parkersburg Area Community Foundation senior program officer. “Investing in not only the college, but the community serves to ensure they thrive and grow together.”

Upcoming community events at WVU Parkersburg include the West Virginia premiere of the independent film “Blanche,” directed by alumna Twila LaBar on Aug. 25, the MOV Career Fair in partnership with Senator Joe Manchin on Sept. 28, and many to follow.

Visit www.wvup.edu/events for a full list of college activities and events and www.pacfwv.com to learn more about scholarships and grants benefitting nonprofit organizations in the Mid-Ohio Valley.



