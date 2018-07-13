West Virginia American Water Awards Local Fire Departments $10,000 in Grants

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (July 11, 2018) – West Virginia American Water announced today the awardees of its fifth annual Firefighting Support Grant Program, providing more than $10,000 in financial assistance to fire departments located within the company’s service area.

The grants will help local fire departments purchase emergency gear, life-saving equipment, training materials and essential firefighting apparatus.

“Each day, we work closely with the fire departments in our service area to ensure adequate fire protection for our communities,” said West Virginia American Water president Brian Bruce. “West Virginia American Water is very proud to support organizations that play such a valuable role in the continued safety and security of our customers.”

The program covers a wide range of fire department expenses associated with personal protective gear, communications equipment, firefighting tools, water handling equipment, training and related activities that will be used to support community fire protection. A team of West Virginia American Water employees selected the 12 grant recipients through a rigorous screening and application review process. The selected organizations and their funding fulfilments are:

Boone County

· Madison Volunteer Fire Department ($1,000) for the purchase of six fire hydrant gates for engine, ladder and rescue trucks

Cabell County

· Barboursville Fire Department ($970) for the purchase of two Smartdock hands free SCBA brackets

Fayette County

· Oak Hill Fire Department ($500) toward the purchase of eight H41 Interceptor Nomex hoods used for structural fire fighting

Kanawha County

· Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department ($993) for the purchase of six portable radios

· Nitro Fire Department ($990) for the purchase of swift water rescue dry suits, helmets and life jackets

· Pratt Volunteer Fire Department ($948) for the purchase of 22 traffic safety vests, one command accountability board, one Vericom LED rechargeable flare kit, and five Streamlight survivor lights

· Rand Volunteer Fire Department ($945) for the purchase of three new handheld Kenwood radios

Mercer County

· Bluestone Valley Volunteer Fire Department ($987) for the purchase of five Fox Fury head lights and three Streamlight spotlights

Putnam County

· Bancroft Volunteer Fire Department ($495) for the purchase of 10 pairs of personal equipment fire protection gloves

· Buffalo Volunteer Fire Department ($1,000) for the purchase of one Akron 753 high pressure nozzle with shut off and one Akron 4803 HP assault tip

· Winfield Volunteer Fire Department ($500) toward the purchase of two Motorola Minitor 6 pagers with chargers

Wayne County

· Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department ($1,000) for the purchase of two new Task Force G force firefighting nozzles

