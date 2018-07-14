Marshall School of Pharmacy accreditation extended through 2022

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE) has extended the accreditation term for the Marshall University School of Pharmacy’s doctoral program until June 30, 2022.

The program first earned accreditation status in 2016, when it was awarded the initial two-year term standard for new programs. With the addition of four years, the term has now reached the customary six-year term between self-studies and comprehensive evaluations.

"This important and significant accreditation achievement represents the collective efforts of the school of pharmacy’s faculty, staff, administration, students and former Interim Dean Brian Gallagher, who provided the leadership needed in the preparation of the self-study and the site visit,”said Gayle Brazeau, Ph.D., dean of the Marshall University School of Pharmacy. “The school’s strong foundation will allow it to continue its mission of advancing direct pharmacy patient care, conducting research and providing services directed toward improving the health and well-being of residents of the Tri-State and beyond.”

Accreditation of programs provides a national basis for quality assurance. The Marshall University School of Pharmacy’s doctorate is one of three ACPE-accredited programs in West Virginia.

The school of pharmacy opened in 2012 and graduated its first class in 2016.