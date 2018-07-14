Regional McDonalds Impacted by Salad Recall

Out of an abundance of caution, we decided to voluntarily stop selling salads at impacted restaurants until we can switch to another lettuce blend supplier. We are in the process of removing existing lettuce blend from identified restaurants and distribution centers – which includes approximately 3,000 of our U.S. restaurants primarily located in the Midwest. Of the 3,000 restaurants, at least one is located in the following states: IL, IA, IN, WI, MI, OH , MN, NE, SD, MT, ND,, and MO.

McDonald’s has been in contact with public health authorities from Iowa and Illinois about an increase in Cyclospora infections in those states.



McDonald’s is committed to the highest standards of food safety and quality control. We are closely monitoring this situation and cooperating with state and federal public health authorities as they further investigate.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is McDonald’s currently serving salads?

A: Certain restaurants in 14 states, mostly in the Midwest, are affected by this voluntary withdrawal, as those restaurants receive lettuce blend supply from one supplier. Other McDonald’s restaurants continue to serve salads. Affected restaurants should receive alternative supply within 3-7 days.

Q: What should I do if I am concerned about getting sick?

A: Information about Cyclosporiasis can be found on the Center for Disease Control web site, and additional information regarding this ongoing current event can be found here and here.

Q: What actions did McDonald’s take, when notified?

A: We took immediate action in an abundance of caution. We proactively stopped serving salads in the affected geographic areas until we can switch our lettuce blend supply to another supplier. All existing salads in those affected restaurants and distribution centers are in the process of being removed.

Q: Which McDonald’s menu items were impacted by this precautionary voluntary action?

A: Only salads (not any sandwiches or other menu products) served in certain restaurants in the following states only:

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kentucky

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

North Dakota

Ohio

South Dakota

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Q: What is McDonald’s doing to ensure food safety?

A: McDonald’s food safety standards are among the highest in the industry. We are cooperating with federal and state health authorities as they investigate this issue further.

Q: Where can I get more information about this issue?

A: Information about Cyclosporiasis can be found on the Center for Disease Control web site. Specific information regarding this current event can be foundhere and here