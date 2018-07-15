Golf Scramble Will Benefit A.D. Lewis

The A.D. Lewis Community Center presents its inaugural golf scramble at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, at Creekside Golf Course in Lavalette.

Cost is $300 for teams of four and $100 to sponsor a hole. Registration deadline is July 19. Lunch and refreshments will also be served.

To register a team, email each player’s name, phone number and email address to Maria Hill at mariahill@cityofhuntington.com.

To sponsor a hole, email your name, the name you want on the sign, the name of your organization or business, address, phone number and email address to mariahill@cityofhuntington.com.

Checks should be made out to the A.D. Lewis Community Center and mailed to 1450 A.D. Lewis Ave., Huntington, WV 25701.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Community Center. The Community Center would also like to thank primary sponsors Flowserve and Riggs Machine & Fabricating.