Golf Scramble Will Benefit A.D. Lewis
Sunday, July 15, 2018 - 01:32 Updated 19 min ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
Cost is $300 for teams of four and $100 to sponsor a hole. Registration deadline is July 19. Lunch and refreshments will also be served.
To register a team, email each player’s name, phone number and email address to Maria Hill at mariahill@cityofhuntington.com.
To sponsor a hole, email your name, the name you want on the sign, the name of your organization or business, address, phone number and email address to mariahill@cityofhuntington.com.
Checks should be made out to the A.D. Lewis Community Center and mailed to 1450 A.D. Lewis Ave., Huntington, WV 25701.
All proceeds from the event will benefit the Community Center. The Community Center would also like to thank primary sponsors Flowserve and Riggs Machine & Fabricating.