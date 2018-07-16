"Here We Go Again" Hope to Imitate "Mamma Mia's" success

The American-British-Swedish romantic comedy musical film directed and written by Ol Parker. It is a sequel to the 2008 film Mamma Mia!, which is based on the musical of the same name. The film stars Amanda Seyfried, Lily James, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Dominic Cooper, Andy Garcia, Cher, and Meryl Streep.

"Here We Go Again" has wide distribution, but there are some vibes verberating for a documentary --- "Whitney" --- which could become an Oscar contender. That film currently has a very narrow release pattern. Whether it will break out into broader release depends on marketing gurus and patron response.

This week's other "wide" release, Equalizer II", Denzel Washington returns as Robert McCall serves an unflinching justice for the exploited and oppressed.

Both of these films have a week to establish dominancy as Tom Cruise's "Fallout," Mission Impossible contender has been hailed by some writers as "the best action movie you will see this year."

That's not good news for The Rock's sputtering "Skyscraper." It's opening came in at the low end of predictions, rather than a photo finish with "Hotel Translyvania Summer Vacation" and "Ant Man & Wasp." Both finished a distant second and third in the weekend boxoffice derby.

Rounding out the top ten:

4. Incredibles 2

5. Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom

6. The First Purge

7. Sorry to Bother You

8. Sicario: Day of the Soldado

9. Uncle Drew

10. Ocean's 8