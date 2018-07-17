Public Service Commission Officers on the Road for Operation Safe Driver Week

CHARLESTON, WV – The Public Service Commission of West Virginia’s Transportation Division will take part in Operation Safe Driver Week, July 15-21. Enforcement Officers will be patrolling the state’s highways with an eye toward stopping unsafe driving behaviors by commercial motor vehicle drivers.

Some of the actions that the Commission’s officers will look for are speeding, distracted driving, texting, failure to use a seatbelt, following too closely, improper lane change, and failure to obey traffic control devices.

Operation Safe Driver Week, which is conducted throughout the U.S. and Canada, is a program sponsored by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) in partnership with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). In 2017, CVSA reported that enforcement personnel issued 59,293 warnings and citations to drivers during Operation Safe Driver Week. FMSCA’s “Large Truck Crash Causation Study” cites driver behavior of both trucks and passenger vehicles as the main cause of more than 88% of large truck crashes. These facts illustrate the importance of enforcing laws designed to curtail unsafe driving practices by commercial motor vehicle drivers.

“The Transportation Division’s primary goal is to reduce the number of accidents, injuries and deaths involving commercial motor vehicles,” said Bob Blankenship, Director of the Commission’s Transportation Division. “Operation Safe Driver Week affords our officers an opportunity to increase traffic enforcement and education efforts to further ensure the safety of everyone who travels West Virginia’s highways.