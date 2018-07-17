Wife honors late husband through scholarship establishment

 Tuesday, July 17, 2018
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. –  The John Hunsley Memorial Scholarship was recently established to support students earning their master's degree in counseling within Marshall University's College of Education and Professional Development. 

 

John was diagnosed at the age of three with cystic fibrosis. He was an activist for cystic fibrosis awareness and a champion of people struggling with physical limitations. He received his bachelor’s degree in counseling in 1996. John's completion of his master's program at Marshall was cut short by his need to seek full-time employment in order to secure health insurance. According to his wife, Sharon Hunsley, he would be proud to know that as part of his enduring legacy, he was enabling others to complete their degree so they, too, could enrich the lives of others.

 

"Starting his education at Marshall as an adult learner was one of the best decisions my husband ever made. He would be honored to know he's helping someone else fulfill their dreams with his scholarship," Hunsley said. “I know my husband would’ve told students to get to know their instructors and professors! They can guide you and enrich your learning experience. John felt this greatly enhanced his achievement at Marshall."

 

For questions about a student's eligibility for the John Hunsley Memorial Scholarship, please contact theCollege of Education and Professional Development.

 

