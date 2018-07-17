Road Closure near East Huntington Bridge

 Tuesday, July 17, 2018 - 22:02 Updated 10 hours ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release

Fifth Avenue in Huntington will be closed to all traffic at the floodwall just east of 31st Street beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday, July 19, and possibly extending into the weekend so the Huntington Water Quality Board can exercise its floodwall gates.

The ramp to the 31st Street Bridge will remain open. Traffic will be detoured from 5th Avenue, left onto U.S. 60 and right onto 3rd Avenue into Guyandotte. Drivers are advised to expect delays.

