Road Closure near East Huntington Bridge
Tuesday, July 17, 2018 - 22:02 Updated 10 hours ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
The ramp to the 31st Street Bridge will remain open. Traffic will be detoured from 5th Avenue, left onto U.S. 60 and right onto 3rd Avenue into Guyandotte. Drivers are advised to expect delays.