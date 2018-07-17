Most read
- Sen. Rockefeller, Rep. Rahall Cut Airport Ribbon on Runway at Tri State Airport
- IMAGE GALLERY: Marshall Women's Basketball
- VETERANS DAY: Major Lauren Edwards Delivers Keynote Address
- Marshall Marching Band Fest Won by Midland
- Golden Corral Settles EEOC/Disability Suit
- UPDATED: Photo Gallery SOUTHWESTERN DISTRICT LABOR HALL OF FAME DINNER
- IMAGE GALLERY: Here's a Good Food Fight
- Friday Tsubasacon 2016 IMAGES Cosplay
Mayor Williams Declares National Disability Voter Registration Week
Tuesday, July 17, 2018 - 23:54 Updated 8 hours ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
Mike Browning, a representative from Senator Joe Manchin’s office, also attended to read a letter of support from Senator Manchin. The disability community has a critical interest in policies enacted at local, state and national levels that affect the integration of people with disabilities into our communities. For more information on how to register to vote go to http://www.cabellcountyclerk.org/departm…/…/register-to-vote