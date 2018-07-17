Mayor Williams Declares National Disability Voter Registration Week

Mayor Steve Williams welcomed representatives of Mountain State Centers for Independent Living to his office Monday, July 17, as he declared this week to be National Disability Voter Registration Week in the City of Huntington.

Mike Browning, a representative from Senator Joe Manchin’s office, also attended to read a letter of support from Senator Manchin. The disability community has a critical interest in policies enacted at local, state and national levels that affect the integration of people with disabilities into our communities. For more information on how to register to vote go to http://www.cabellcountyclerk.org/departm…/…/register-to-vote