Huntington Begins Walking to the Moon one Step at a Time

Greater Huntington Walks, a new movement that aims to create a more active culture in the Tri-State and spark healthy competitions among family members, friends and coworkers, launched today with a community walk in downtown Huntington.

The collective goal of Greater Huntington Walks is for all participants to accumulate enough miles to walk to the moon, or 238,900 miles (approximately 478 million steps), by the end of 2018.

And we're off to a great start. As of 11 a.m. today, 759 people had registered to participate!

Joining the Greater Huntington Walks movement is easy. All you have to do is go to www.greaterhuntingtonwalks.com and create your own free profile. You can participate individually, create your own team, or join an existing team and challenge other community-based teams.

You do not need a wireless pedometer (i.e. Fitbit or Apple Watch) to participate. If you have a smart phone, you can use the phone’s internal pedometer or you can enter your steps manually through the website or the free Walker Tracker mobile app. The mobile app will also synchronize to your smart phone’s internal pedometer so you do not have to manually add your number of steps.

Free pedometers are also available to the first 1,500 participants who do not have a way to track their steps. The pedometers are available at all public libraries in Huntington; Huntington’s Kitchen, the Mayor’s Office at Huntington City Hall; A.D. Lewis Community Center; Marie Redd Senior Center; the Marshall Rec Center; the Huntington YMCA; and the information desks at both Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center. #huntingtonwalks #MyHuntington