Randall Terry, Former Presidential Candidate and W.V. resident, to hold demonstrations re Senator Joe Manchin

On July 18 and 19 , Pro-life leader Randall Terry, the Founder of Operation Rescue, and former Democrat Presidential Candidate, will hold demonstrations and press conferences at five (5) locations in West Virginia. The first demonstration will be at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 18, at Huntington City Hall. At 11:30 a.m. the demonstration will be at Mr. Manchin's Charleston office, 900 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Demonstrators will hold a banner: "Abortion is Murder, Overturn Roe!" They will also be wearing T-Shirts that say: "Trump the Court. Overturn Roe!" Mr. Terry is calling on Senator Joe Manchin to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court. Mr. Terry States: "The voters of West Virginia elected Mr. Manchin in part because of his commitment to the pro-life cause. The question he now faces is this: Will he represent the voters of West Virginia, or the Leadership of the Democrat party. "As a pro-life Christian, Mr. Manchin has an obligation to God and the innocent babies to confirm a man who might be the deciding vote to overturn Roe vs. Wade. If he betrays the voters, the babies, and his Christian faith, he will show himself unfit to hold such an honorable office. We trust he will do the right thing, but we want to give him the little nudge he might need."

