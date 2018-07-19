Ohio Man Sentenced for Dealing Drugs in Greenbrier County

BECKLEY, W.Va. – United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced that a Toledo, Ohio drug dealer was sentenced in federal court in Beckley. William James Springer, 33, was sentenced to 96 months in prison for distribution of oxymorphone. Stuart praised the work of the Greenbrier Valley Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.

“An Ohio drug dealer getting pills from Detroit to distribute in Greenbrier County,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “These out-of-state drug dealers have found every corner of our great state and are bringing devastation and misery to our communities. And we’re going to do our best to protect our citizens by locking them all up.”

Springer pled guilty in April, admitting that on October 5, 2016, he distributed oxymorphone pills to a confidential informant in Ronceverte. He further admitted that between September 2016 and December 2016 he was involved in distributing a total of about 300 40 mg oxymorphone pills in Greenbrier County, including pills which he distributed as charged in the indictment.

The investigation previously resulted in lengthy prison sentences for three other people who were involved with Springer in his scheme of bringing oxymorphone from Detroit to sell in Greenbrier County. Joshua Adam Smith, 36, of Lewisburg, pled guilty to distribution of oxymorphone and was sentenced to 96 months. Tremaine Dean Pool Jr., 23, of Romulus, Michigan, pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute oxymorphone and was sentenced to 40 months. Jessica Nicole Honaker, 26, of White Sulphur Springs, pled guilty to aiding and abetting the distribution of oxymorphone and received a sentence of 24 months.

Assistant United States Attorney John File handled the prosecution. United States District Court Judge Irene C. Berger imposed the sentence on Springer.