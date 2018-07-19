Marshall social work students address hunger insecurity

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Social work students at Marshall University are partnering with the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy to host a community discussion about hunger insecurity and how it impacts the greater Huntington area.

The event will take place 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, July 26, in Corbly Hall 105 on the university’s Huntington campus.

The focus of the discussion will include how this issue specifically impacts vulnerable populations like children, college students, and older adults, according to Dr. Kelli Larsen, assistant professor in the department and an organizer of this event.

“Panelists from local non-profits will be available to discuss community advocacy and ways to get involved to help make a positive impact on eradicating hunger in our Tri-State region,” Larsen said. “These presentations are a part of our graduating seniors’ capstone projects and they have dedicated a lot of time and energy into researching local and statewide issues impacting vulnerable West Virginians and the possible policy cuts and changes in SNAP benefits that could increase food insecurity.”

Larsen said in addition to the social work students and representatives from the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy, a panel of local non-profit leaders will participate in the discussion.

Featured panelists include: Jennifer Anderson, Executive Director of Families Leading Change; Cyndi Kirkhart, Executive Director of Facing Hunger Food Bank; and Mitch Webb, Executive Director of the Huntington City Mission.

For more information, contact Dr. Kelli Larsen at larsen@marshall.edu or Lydia Gray at gray155@marshall.edu.

This event is sponsored by the Department of Social Work and the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy.