W.Va. AG, 11-State Coalition Defend Right to Deny Abortions to Underage Illegal Immigrants

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and a coalition of 11 states are defending the right of the federal government to refuse abortions to unlawfully-present, underage immigrants.





The coalition’s recent friend-of-the-court brief supports a federal policy that prohibits the government from taking steps to facilitate abortions for unaccompanied juveniles taken into custody after illegally crossing into the country.



“Juveniles who enter our country illegally do not have a constitutional right to an elective abortion,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “The lower court ruling not only erodes the meaning of the U.S. Constitution, but encourages more foreign youth to enter America illegally under the promise of such procedures.”



The brief, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, takes issue with a federal district court’s ruling that essentially allows unlawfully-present aliens the right to an elective abortion that is not medically necessary.



The lower court ruling, if left intact, would undermine strict limitations on the constitutional rights an illegal immigrant can invoke.



West Virginia joined the Texas-led coalition with attorneys general from Arkansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina and the governor of Kentucky.

