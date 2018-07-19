Police Car Purchases on Short Council Agenda

 Thursday, July 19, 2018 - 02:10 Updated 3 hours ago Edited from a Press Release

Huntington City Council has a meeting Monday July 23 at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers at Huntington City Hall.  Two of the three agenda items involving the purchase of five new budgeted police cars and equipping the cars with watchguard cameras.

The work session will be at 7 p.m. Monday. 

The agenda, in detail , follows:

HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL

July 23, 2018

7:30 p.m.

 

 

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

 

2. Roll Call

 

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

 

4. Reports of the Mayor

 

5. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT WITH FIVE (5) 2018 FORD UTILITY POLICE INTERCEPTOR VEHICLES

 

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

 

6. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO PURCHASE FIVE (5) WATCHGUARD CAMERA SYSTEMS FOR INSTALLATION IN POLICE VEHICLES

 

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

 

7. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL APPROVING OF AND SUPPORTING AN APPLICATION FOR THE CITIES OF SERVICE LOVE YOUR BLOCK PROGRAM AWARD

 

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

 

8. Good & Welfare

 

9. Adjournment

