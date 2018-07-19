Most read
Police Car Purchases on Short Council Agenda
The work session will be at 7 p.m. Monday.
The agenda, in detail , follows:
HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL
July 23, 2018
7:30 p.m.
1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance
2. Roll Call
3. Synopsis of Last Meeting
4. Reports of the Mayor
5. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE HUNTINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT WITH FIVE (5) 2018 FORD UTILITY POLICE INTERCEPTOR VEHICLES
Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence
6. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO PURCHASE FIVE (5) WATCHGUARD CAMERA SYSTEMS FOR INSTALLATION IN POLICE VEHICLES
Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence
7. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL APPROVING OF AND SUPPORTING AN APPLICATION FOR THE CITIES OF SERVICE LOVE YOUR BLOCK PROGRAM AWARD
Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler
8. Good & Welfare
9. Adjournment