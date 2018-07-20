Most read
Party on the Patio at Heritage Station this Friday
Friday, July 20, 2018 - 01:08 Updated 7 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
It all takes place at Heritage Station and on 11th Street as the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District and IHeart Media close the street, load it with great food vendors and put Huntington’s Sweetheart, Kayla DeHart on the Gazebo Stage with her home strung band River Town!
Enjoy the smooth and defined sounds of Kayla’s original music as she and River Town work hard to please the crowd, and dance to an array of great cover music from the great musicians of our time! Kayla DeHart and River Town have entertained crowds across the Tri-State Area!
This is a Free Concert and the perfect way to spend a Friday night downtown, with great food, ice cold beer, soft drinks, and all your friends !