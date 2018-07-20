GHPRD presents Christmas in July!

Don’t be a Grinch! There’s only six months left until Christmas. The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District is excited to celebrate Christmas in July at Ritter Park.

Christmas in July encourages people of all ages to get in the Christmas spirit a little early! This event will kick off with an arts & crafts hour, as we will make Christmas ornaments, followed by an outdoor showing of Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! A special surprise visitor might even drop by!

Wear your ugliest Christmas t-shirt, bring your chairs or blankets, and join us at Shelter 2 in Ritter Park at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 27, 2018, for this free event. The movie will start at 9:00 p.m. All supplies will be provided. Concessions will also be available for purchase.