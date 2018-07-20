Most read
- UPDATED: Large Selection New Tsubasacon Mascarade, Winners, Skits, Cosplaying IMAGES
- Beckley Con Has Impressive Debut; Huntington Judge Praised Cosplay Contest Contestants Creativity
- Randall Terry, Former Presidential Candidate and W.V. resident, to hold demonstrations re Senator Joe Manchin
- Huntington Begins Walking to the Moon one Step at a Time
- MU Speech and Hearing Center first in West Virginia to offer Parkinson’s Disease voice treatment; new clients being accepted
- WV State Little League Tournament In Huntington July 19-25
- Police Car Purchases on Short Council Agenda; Finance Meets at 6:30 p.m.
- IMAGE GALLERY: Billion Dollar Coach
GHPRD presents Christmas in July!
Friday, July 20, 2018 - 01:12 Updated 7 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Christmas in July encourages people of all ages to get in the Christmas spirit a little early! This event will kick off with an arts & crafts hour, as we will make Christmas ornaments, followed by an outdoor showing of Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! A special surprise visitor might even drop by!
Wear your ugliest Christmas t-shirt, bring your chairs or blankets, and join us at Shelter 2 in Ritter Park at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 27, 2018, for this free event. The movie will start at 9:00 p.m. All supplies will be provided. Concessions will also be available for purchase.