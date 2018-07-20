Attorney General Morrisey Announces Vice President Pence Visit to Wheeling

 Friday, July 20, 2018 - 01:20 Updated 7 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Vice President Mike Pence will visit the Northern Panhandle next week for a panel discussion on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.

 
The event, sponsored by America First Policies, is entitled “How the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will impact you, your state and our nation.” It will take place at 2:30 p.m., Thursday, July 26, at Oglebay’s Glessner Auditorium in Wheeling.
 
“It will be a distinct honor to welcome Vice President Pence to the Northern Panhandle,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Policies adopted by President Trump and Vice President Pence have had a very positive and profound impact on West Virginia.
 
“Their focus on pro-growth tax policies, repeal of burdensome regulation, ending the opioid epidemic and selection of constitutionalist judicial nominees benefit West Virginia and her people.”
 
Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, July 26.
