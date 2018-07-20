Marshall to host cognitive behavioral therapy training for health providers

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University is hosting several training opportunities aimed at increasing workforce capacity for those working with individuals with a substance use disorder.

The training is for health providers who will be implementing treatment of opioid use disorder (OUD) using a cognitive behavioral therapy model to work with adults with OUD. Participants will learn opioid screening, assessment and individualized treatment planning. Participants will also be able to demonstrate an understanding of specific populations of focus including patients with chronic pain conditions and patients being inducted onto buprenorphine.

Education is an important key in assisting those who are affected with substance use disorders and the university is committed to making a positive impact on these issues, according to Amy Saunders, director of the university’s student wellness program.

“We know that we must work to increase our behavioral health workforce and train our providers with the most-up-to date evidenced-based practices and tools in order to succeed in helping individuals and families affected by substance use disorders, mental health concerns, and trauma,” Saunders said.

The training will include presentations from two national speakers:

Win Turner, Ph.D., LADC, is a clinical psychologist, instructor, and researcher in co-occurring disorders, motivational interviewing, cognitive behavior therapy and healthcare integration. Turner is the Co-Director of the Center for Behavioral Health Integration, LLC. Currently, he serves as the Vermont Health Department Project Director for Screening Brief Intervention and Referral to Treatment. He consults to federal, state and community agencies on various health care projects to effectively implement and sustain evidence-based practices for substance use and co-occurring disorders. Turner has participated on expert panels for the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), the National Drug Court Institute (NDCI), Center for Substance Abuse Treatment (CSAT), the New York Times and Robert Wood Johnson (RWJ). Recently, Turner, with a team of three other authors, developed the brief integrated treatment manual for behavioral health providers working in community health centers.

Joseph Hyde, LMHC, CAS, has more than 35 years clinical and supervisory experience in community-based substance abuse and mental health state and community systems including prevention, early intervention, treatment and recovery support services. Hyde has developed and directed community-based treatment and recovery support programs for adults, youth and families affected by substance use disorders and mental illness and have been a consultant and trainer to numerous federal initiatives. He currently plans, leads, and delivers training and technical assistance programs for Single State Substance Abuse Authorities, behavioral health and primary care providers adopting clinically preventative and intervention strategies addressing substance use disorders and behavioral health risks. Hyde has conducted more than 200 clinical trainings and is a co-developer of Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration’s “ICT” Integrated Brief Treatment Model.

Four trainings sessions are being offered: the first two sessions will take place 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, July 30, and Tuesday, July 31, in Smith Hall’s room 335 on Marshall’s Huntington campus; and the second training sessions will be offered 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, August 2, and Friday, August 3, on the university’s South Charleston campus in KANGC 116.

Space is limited and participants must register on Eventbrite to attend the event. To register for the July 30 and July 31 sessions, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cbt-training-at-marshall-university-tickets-47742961483.To register for the August 2 and August 3 sessions, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cbt-training-at-marshall-university-south-charleston-campus-tickets-47743937402​.