Con Time 2018 for San Diego IMAGES

Friday, July 20, 2018 - 02:55 Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports

The 2018 San Diego Comic Con has kicked off with stars, cosplay, panels, vintage merchandise, and special surprises. (The You Tube Video is from Yellow Productions.)

Rotten Tomatoes rounded up a page of pics from the early days of the con, including one here of Jessica Rabbit from Who Framed Roger Rabbit. Comingsoon.net also has photographers at the con.

( https://editorial.rottentomatoes.com/gallery/cosplay-photos-the-best-of-comic-con-2017/#&gid=1&pid=3 )

For a few cosplay photos taken by fans, we turn to Facebook.

These images originate from Day 2 and are by fans Ihatepeacocks. They self describe themselves as: "everything we find funny, cool, sick or otherwise. Basically Nerd Geek love, a health dose of lulz, a dash of WTF with just a hint of social & political activism."

We also have a sample of photos by a fan, Ilovesandiego, from FB.

https://www.facebook.com/pg/ihatepeacocks/about/?ref=page_internal

https://coolsandiegosights.com/2018/07/19/more-cosplay-and-fun-stuff-in-the-gaslamp/

You can watch a preview night you tuber report too:

 

Facebook/Cool San Diego Sights/ Richard Schulte
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus