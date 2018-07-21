Most read
Mary Wolfe Nielsen Unhurt in "America's Got Talent" Mishap; Duo Moves on to next Round
Mary Wolfe Nielsen arose uninjured from the padded safety mat. Wolfe Nielsen , daughter of former Mayor and First Lady Kim and Deborah, endured a nearly career ending diving accident in August 2010.
At that time, Mayor Wolfe and his wife Debbie worried whether their acrobatic daughter would ever walk again. She had suffered a shattered heel bone while performing in a diving show. Her family rushed her from Missouri back to Huntington.
Dr. Zack Tankersley, a foot and ankle specialist, performed surgery at Cabell-Huntington Hospital. He is considered one of the country’s best at this kind of reconstructive surgery. About a year later, she was back to acrobatic diving. After one diving venue restaurant went bankrupt, Mary eventually met and married Tyce. You Tube clips provided by ET and AGT.