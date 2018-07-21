Mary Wolfe Nielsen Unhurt in "America's Got Talent" Mishap; Duo Moves on to next Round

Duo Transcend moved on to the next America's Got Talent round despite a blindfolded mishap during their act. "Thanks for the mini heart attack," one viewer wrote. Video caught the drama and the relief.

Mary Wolfe Nielsen arose uninjured from the padded safety mat. Wolfe Nielsen , daughter of former Mayor and First Lady Kim and Deborah, endured a nearly career ending diving accident in August 2010.

At that time, Mayor Wolfe and his wife Debbie worried whether their acrobatic daughter would ever walk again. She had suffered a shattered heel bone while performing in a diving show. Her family rushed her from Missouri back to Huntington.

HNN File Photo Courtesy Wolfe Family

Dr. Zack Tankersley, a foot and ankle specialist, performed surgery at Cabell-Huntington Hospital. He is considered one of the country’s best at this kind of reconstructive surgery. About a year later, she was back to acrobatic diving. After one diving venue restaurant went bankrupt, Mary eventually met and married Tyce. You Tube clips provided by ET and AGT.