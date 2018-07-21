Most read
- WV State Little League Tournament In Huntington July 19-25
- IMAGES: Huntington Municipal Development Authority Tours City
- IMAGES: Celebrating Rosies That Changed America in World War II
- Burning Annie Shot in Huntington now Steaming in HD; IMAGES ON CAMPUS
- Marshall to host cognitive behavioral therapy training for health providers
- Detroit to Huntington Bus Riding Drug Distributor Sentenced to Prison
- Mary Wolfe Nielsen Unhurt in "America's Got Talent" Mishap; Duo Moves on to next Round
- Police Car Purchases on Short Council Agenda; Finance Meets at 6:30 p.m.
California Comic Con Unveils First Views of Upcoming Tent Poppers
Saturday, July 21, 2018 - 23:46 Special to HuntingtonNews.Net
First off the convention floor, Aquaman has generated favorable underwater vibes, which is buzz the D.C. Universe needs, after "JLA" bowled a moderate rather than an awesome.
The duel debut man versus woman Shazam vs. Captain Marvel finds the male grabbing the initial teaser trailer for the con.
Fantastic Beasts checked in with "Crimes of Grindlewald", too.
The MCU and Star Wars elected not to have a con presence this year. After all, half of Marvel's hero universe fell in Infinity Wars. The posters for next year provide no hints of what's to follow either (see below).