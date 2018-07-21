California Comic Con Unveils First Views of Upcoming Tent Poppers

Saturday, July 21, 2018 - 23:46 Special to HuntingtonNews.Net

The San Diego comic con gathering brings out more than cosplaying fans eager for autographs and memorabilia. The con introduces glimpses of forthcoming tent-popping teasers of the next installments of popular franchises.

First off the  convention floor, Aquaman has generated favorable underwater vibes, which is buzz the D.C. Universe needs, after "JLA" bowled a moderate rather than an awesome. 

The duel debut man versus woman Shazam vs. Captain Marvel finds the male grabbing the initial teaser trailer for the con. 

Fantastic Beasts checked in with "Crimes of Grindlewald", too. 

The MCU and Star Wars elected not to have a con presence this year. After all, half of Marvel's hero universe fell in Infinity Wars. The posters for next year provide no hints of what's to follow either (see below). 

