Toronto Shooting Leaves Woman Dead, 14 Wounded in Greektown

 Monday, July 23, 2018 - 03:33 Updated 1 hour ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports

Raw You Tube/CTV footage. 

Terrorism has not been ruled out in a Sunday July 22 at a restaurant in Toronto's Greektown. The gunman died in an exchange of gunfire with police. One woman has died; a nine-year-old is in critical condition. 

Police Chief Mark Saunders has said the shooting was not "random" and "terrorism" has not yet been ruled out. 

A man in black carrying a handgun walked down streets in Toronto firing shots. The shootings took place in a "very peaceful part of the Danforth," police said. 

A witness told CTV , "“I don’t feel safe in Toronto anymore, not even in my own neighborhood.”

