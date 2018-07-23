Most read
Toronto Shooting Leaves Woman Dead, 14 Wounded in Greektown
Monday, July 23, 2018 - 03:33 Updated 1 hour ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
Police Chief Mark Saunders has said the shooting was not "random" and "terrorism" has not yet been ruled out.
A man in black carrying a handgun walked down streets in Toronto firing shots. The shootings took place in a "very peaceful part of the Danforth," police said.
A witness told CTV , "“I don’t feel safe in Toronto anymore, not even in my own neighborhood.”