Adult Softball League Sign Up

Join the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District’s Adult 2018 Softball League as we get ready for Season Two. Teams will play approximately sixteen games followed by a Double-Elimination Tournament. Weather Permitting, League play begins on August 13, 2018.

Players have the choice of Men’s and Co-ed Leagues. Games will be played on Barr and St. Cloud Commons Fields.

Team Sign Up and Manager’s Meeting will be held on Monday, August 6, at 6:30 p.m. at St. Cloud Commons. Team entry fee is $600 with NSA sanctioning fees included. Registration and payment deadline is August 8. No payment will be accepted after this date and no exceptions will be made. Payment in full is required to be placed on the League schedule.

For more information please call the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District at 304.696.5954 or visit our website at http://www.ghprd.org