Marshall School of Medicine names Thao Wolbert, M.D., July Resident of the Month

Thao Wolbert, M.D., left, was named July Resident of the Month by Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. She is pictured with Farid B. Mozaffari, M.D., surgery residency program director

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Thao Wolbert, M.D., has been selected as the July Resident of the Month, announced Paulette S. Wehner, M.D., vice dean for graduate medical education at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.

Wolbert is completing her third year of the five-year surgery residency program.

“One of the nicest things about recognizing a Resident of the Month is that we get to hear how well our residents and fellows work with others,” Wehner said. “Dr. Wolbert’s nominators included representatives of every member of the clinical care team—from nurses and physician assistants to medical students and other residents. It was clear early on how well she works with others and how well she is respected for her knowledge regarding the human body, surgery and the disease process.”

Wolbert’s patients also noted her contagious smile and excellent bedside manner.

"It is always rewarding to see a hard working surgery resident receive recognition for a job well done,” said Farid B. Mozaffari, M.D., surgery residency program director at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. “Dr. Wolbert is known throughout the program for her infectious smile, phenomenal bedside manner with her patients and energetic nature. She is a great resident and we are proud of her personal and professional growth while in our program.”

Prior to her surgery residency, Wolbert completed medical school at St. George’s University School of Medicine. Wolbert is in the process of applying for a plastic surgery fellowship with the ultimate goal of participating in medical missions to fix cleft lips and palates.

As part of her recognition as the July Resident of the Month, Wolbert received items including a plaque and a designated parking spot.