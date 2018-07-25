West Virginia Teachers Explore Firsthand STEM Skills Needed for Today’s Jobs

Charleston, WV – Over the next several years, West Virginia is projected to have 25,000 jobs in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) related fields.

West Virginia teachers are working hard to meet this need by improving our STEM offerings in schools. Today, The Education Alliance and the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development (ASCD) partnered to provide the STEMersion Summer Seminar, a free professional development to expand STEM resources for West Virginia teachers.

The STEMersion Summer Seminar took place at BridgeValley Advanced Technology Center in Charleston, WV.

“The Education Alliance was pleased to be a partner in offering the STEMersion teacher professional development opportunity,” said Dr. Amelia Courts, president and chief executive officer of The Education Alliance. “We are truly grateful to all of our education and business partners who provided powerful, free resources to help ‘immerse’ our students in STEM experiences. Research shows the more hands-on the opportunities are, the more students learn. The STEMersion project did just that by connecting high quality free videos from STEM-centered businesses with educators who are eager to make real-word applications. We look forward to seeing the innovative ways participants enhance their instruction to develop STEM-skilled students.”

Nearly 100 West Virginia educators spent the day participating in high quality STEM professional development with teams of West Virginia teachers, principals and STEM business leaders. The STEMersion Summer Seminar provided teachers with free, high quality resources to incubate ideas and plans for infusing real world STEM experiences in the classroom.

The resources are aligned to national science frameworks/NGSS provided by ASCD, the 114th Partnership and Toyota USA Foundation. The STEMersion Seminar also included a lunch time business panel moderated by 2017 WV State Teacher of the Year, Toni M. Poling, NBCT. The panel featured: Jacob Plasters, Engineering Manager, Toyota Motor Manufacturing WV, Rachel Roberts, Unit Leader, Dow Chemical, and Gary Clay, Education Fund Board Member, WV Manufacturing Association.

For more information on the STEMersion project, visit EducationAlliance.org/STEM or contact Beth Bowden at 304-342-7850 or beth@educationalliance.org.