WV Herb Association Schedules Fall Conference
Our presenters will speak about similar topics, such as: tinctures and tonics, salves, CBD oil, commercial hemp, elixirs and oxymels, mushrooms, reiki, essential oils, medicinal plants of Appalachia, and much more. The price to attend the conference is only $50.
In addition to classes and workshops there will also be plant sales, vendors, a seed swap, and a presentation titled “Woodland Wonders From the Wilds of West Virginia” by herbalist Barry Glick. Mr. Glick will be giving away four best seller books, as well giving an herbal plant to every conference attendee.
-Registration information is on the website at www.wvherbassociation.org
-Payment may be made via PayPal or at the door on September 30th from 9-9:45am. First class begins at 10am
-There are hotels within 5 miles of conference center (Holiday Inn and Hampton Inn of Teays Valley)
-Lunch will be provided at no charge