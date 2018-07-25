WV Independent Living Holding Conference

The next WVSILC meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, August 1, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Conference Room on the 3rd floor at the Division of Rehabilitation Services office at 10 McJunkin Road, Nitro, WV 25143.

All materials distributed during Council meetings and activities by staff, presenters, or participants must be provided in accessible formats. Please contact the SILC office to identify required formats for SILC meetings. Formats for all other activities must include large print, digital, audio, and Braille.

In order to ensure all meetings and activities are safe and generally considered non-hazardous to individuals with environmental illnesses, the SILC operates in a smoke free environment and requests that all employees, council members, and members of the public refrain from wearing scented personal hygiene products such as perfumes, colognes, scented lotions, etc.