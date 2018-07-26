Sonia Chandi awarded $5,000 Phi Kappa Phi Fellowship

Sonia Chandi of Huntington, West Virginia, a Yeager Scholar and graduate of Marshall University’s Honors College, has been awarded a fellowship worth $5,000 by the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Chandi is one of 57 recipients nationwide to receive a Phi Kappa Phi fellowship. She received a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences from Marshall. As a Phi Kappa Phi fellow, Chandi will pursue an M.D. at the West Virginia University School of Medicine.

Since its creation in 1932, the fellowship program has become the society’s signature award, allocating $345,000 annually to deserving students for first-year graduate or professional study. Currently, 51 fellowships of $5,000 and six of $15,000 are awarded each year.

“The Phi Kappa Phi Fellowship, the society’s first and now signature award, provides financial support to superior students beginning their graduate education,” said Dr. Mary Todd, executive director of the society. “Endorsed by their local Phi Kappa Phi chapters, fellows go on to study at some of the nation’s finest graduate programs. We are pleased to have offered this opportunity to emerging scholars for more than 85 years, and look forward to strengthening the program in the years to come.”

The selection process for a fellowship is based on the applicant’s evidence of graduate potential; undergraduate academic achievement; service and leadership experience; letters of recommendation; personal statement of educational perspective and career goals; and acceptance in an approved graduate or professional program.

Phi Kappa Phi fellowships are part of the society’s robust award programs, which give $1.4 million each biennium to outstanding students and members through study abroad grants; graduate fellowships; funding for post-baccalaureate development; member and chapter awards; and grants for local, national and international literacy initiatives.

To learn more about the Phi Kappa Phi fellowship, please visit www.phikappaphi.org/fellowship. For more information about Phi Kappa Phi at Marshall University, visit www.marshall.edu/phikappaphi/.