Marshall to host annual stuttering camp

This three-day program empowers children and families to manage stuttering effectively, according to Craig Coleman, department of communication disorders faculty member and stuttering specialist.

“Children can experience negative emotions or thoughts related to their stuttering,” Coleman said. “This can cause them to feel very different from their peers and lead to social avoidance. We offer a unique experience for those affected by stuttering, in a fun, supportive environment. Watching the changes in the children and families over the three days is awe-inspiring.”

A schedule of Stuttering U. events for both campers and parents can be found below.

For more information on the 2018 Stuttering U. summer camp and how to register, contact Coleman at craig.coleman@marshall.edu or visit www.stutteringu.com online.