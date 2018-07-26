Ohio River Cleanup Volunteers Wanted!

South Point, OH, July-Aug 2018 - Living Lands & Waters’ (LL&W) Ohio River Tour Seeking River Cleanup Volunteers + High School Students for Educational Workshops.

Since 1998, LL&W has worked with more than 100,000 volunteers to remove nearly 10 MILLION pounds of marine debris from America’s rivers.

Their 2018 Ohio River Tour, running July through October, covering 11 locations along the Ohio River banks, is seeking both cleanup volunteers and high school students to participate in the tour’s free educational river workshops. The 2018 tour will host a series of water-based cleanup events, supported by community volunteers, and educational student workshops for local high schools aboard their “floating classroom”. The first stop on the Ohio River Tour will be in Portsmouth, OH on July 19th and the full schedule is below. All events and programs are available on a first come, first served basis, and are free of charge. Lunch will be included for all Ohio River Tour cleanup volunteers!

Ohio River Tour Cleanup Call for Volunteers

Ohio River Tour Cleanup events will be held Thursday-Saturday of each week across 11 stops, with lunch provided to all volunteers between sessions. Individuals, families and groups are welcome. Volunteers should be at least 12 years old. Each event can accommodate more than 50 volunteers per day. All necessary materials are provided, including trash bags, gloves, life jackets, water, sunscreen, and bug spray.

Find Ohio River Tour Cleanup dates near you and register here.

Educational River Workshops | Call for High School Students

The Educational River Workshops seek to inspire high school students, and foster a new appreciation for our nation’s rivers. Each highly engaging workshop will be held on our “floating classroom”, providing hands-on interaction to river science, including biological magnification, macroinvertebrate identification, Mississippi River watershed and much more! All workshops are free of charge (lunch is not included). Travel and substitute teacher reimbursements are available for schools in need.

Find Educational River Workshop dates near you and register here. Community & River Cleanup Dates: July 19-21, Portsmouth, OH July 26-28, South Point, OH (volunteer dates July 27-28) August 2-4, South Point, OH August 9-11, Ironton, OH August 16-18, Ironton, OH August 23-25, Wheelersburg, OH August 28-30, Wheelersburg, OH September 6-8, Portsmouth, OH September 20-22, Lawrenceburg, IN September 27-29, Newport, KY October 2-4, Newport, KY October 8-10, Newport, KY October 18-20, Ripley, OH October 25-26, Ripley,

Ohio Stuent Educational Workshops Dates ​(register before dates fill up!): August 21-24, Wheelersburg, OH August 28-30, Wheelersburg, OH September 5, Portsmouth, OH September 7, Portsmouth, OH September 10-12, Portsmouth, OH More information: Volunteering:

​http://livinglandsandwaters.org/volunteer/river-cleanups/ohio-river-cleanups/ Workshops: ​

http://livinglandsandwaters.org/education/student-educational-workshops/ts