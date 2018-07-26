Attorney General DeWine Announces Arrest of Ohio Man on Child Pornography Charges

(AUSTINTOWN, Ohio)— Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced today that an investigation by his Crimes Against Children Unit has led to the arrest of an Austintown man for the alleged production of child pornography.

Special agents with the Crimes Against Children Unit, which is a division of the Ohio Attorney General's Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), arrested Charles D. Krusac, 77, on 12 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and three counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor.

Agents served a search warrant on the suspect's Lou Ida Boulevard home this morning after receiving a tip about the suspect's alleged involvement in the creation of child pornography.

"We are in the process of analyzing a number of video tapes and other media devices that were seized from the suspect's home," said Attorney General DeWine. "We have reason to believe that the child pornography that this suspect allegedly created involved at least one area juvenile, and we are concerned that there may be other victims."

Anyone with information related to the ongoing investigation is urged to contact the BCI Crimes Against Children Unit at 855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446).

Authorities with the Austintown Police Department, Mahoning County Sheriff's Office, Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, and Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force are assisting in the investigation.

The case is being prosecuted by the Mahoning County Prosecutor's Office.