Two Felons Plead Guilty to Federal Gun Crimes

“My Office is using all available resources to address violent crime in the District,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “In fact, as I recently announced, we will soon have additional prosecutors working to make our communities even safer by prosecuting more cases like that of Phillips and Quick.”

Scott Phillips, 33, of Parkersburg, entered his guilty plea to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. U.S. Attorney Stuart commended the investigative efforts of the Parkersburg Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Phillips admitted that on February 3, 2017, he possessed two 9mm pistols in Parkersburg. On that date, when Parkersburg police stopped a vehicle Phillips was riding in, he fled on foot and unsuccessfully attempted to hide the weapons. Phillips is prohibited from possessing any firearms due to a 2006 Wood County felony burglary conviction.

Reed Ryan Quick, 47, of White Sulphur Springs, also entered a guilty plea to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. U.S. Attorney Stuart praised the investigation conducted by the Charleston Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Quick admitted that on January 20, 2018, he possessed Ruger 9mm pistol while attempting to purchase drugs in Charleston. Quick is prohibited from possessing any firearms due to a 2015 Greenbrier County felony conviction for operating a clandestine methamphetamine lab.

Both Phillips and Quick face up to 10 years in federal prison when sentenced on December 4, 2018.

Assistant United States Attorney Matt Davis is handling the prosecutions. The plea hearings were held before Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber.

