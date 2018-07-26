Inaugural Cacapon State Park golf tournament Sept. 15, 2018

will host a golf tournament Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in what is expected to become an annual event to support the local high school golf program. The park is working with sponsors and golfers to raise funds for the Berkeley Springs High School golf team, as well as the Cacapon Foundation and the general fund for sports programs in Berkeley County.

“We are expecting Berkeley Springs High School alumni who have gone on to pursue careers in the golf industry to participate, too,” said BSHS Golf Coach Dale McCumbee. “Cacapon Supt. Scott Fortney has been very generous in allowing access to the golf course for this special event.”

The cost for team registration is $60 per person, which includes a meal, beverage and a “goody bag.” The deadline for team registration is Sept. 1. Tee times may be requested between 1 and 3:15 p.m. and will be filled on a received basis.

Cacapon is inviting local businesses to join two main corporate sponsors, DeWalt Tools and STS International, in supporting this fundraiser. Five levels of corporate sponsorship are available. The deadline to apply for sponsorship is Aug. 15.

Raffles and prizes, including a 2018-2019 golf pass at Cacapon Resort, will be part of the event on tournament day. For information about sponsorships or to field a golf team, call Dale McCumbee at 304-671-6848 or email

.