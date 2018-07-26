Most read
U.S. Department of Labor Announces $22 Million in Grants To Aid in Opioid Epidemic Recovery in Six States
The grants will be used to provide reemployment services for individuals impacted by the health and economic effects of widespread opioid use, addiction, and overdose.
On Oct. 26, 2017, President Trump announced that his Administration was declaring the opioid crisis a national Public Health Emergencyunder federal law.
“President Trump is fully committed to fighting the opioid epidemic, which has devastated lives, families, and communities across the nation,” U.S. Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta said. “A family-sustaining job is a critical step toward long-term recovery and healing from opioid misuse and abuse. These grants will provide services to help Americans impacted by opioids rejoin the workforce.”
Supported by the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2014, NHE Demonstration Grants provide funding to states, outlying areas, and eligible tribal governments to address the economic and workforce impacts associated with the opioid health crisis. The Department continues to review existing authorities to assist additional states as they address this health crisis.
The six states receiving NHE Dislocated Worker Demonstration Grant funding are:
- New Hampshire ($5,000,000)
- Pennsylvania ($4,997,287)
- Washington State ($4,892,659)
- Rhode Island ($3,894,875)
- Maryland ($1,975,085)
- Alaska ($1,263,194)