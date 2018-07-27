Three More Defendants Sentenced to Federal Prison for Their Roles in a Drug Trafficking Conspiracy

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. – Three men were sentenced to federal prison for their roles in a drug trafficking organization, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. David Shaun Coleman, 46, of Boomer, Fayette County, was sentenced to 60 months, or five years, in federal prison. Rashaun Carter, 40, of Beckley, and Derrick Lamar Staples, 41, of Charleston, were each sentenced to 121 months, or 10 years, and one month in federal prison.

Stuart commended the cooperative investigative efforts of several agencies, led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force. The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Beckley Police Department, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, the West Virginia State Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the United States Postal Inspection Service also provided assistance throughout the investigation.

“These drug dealers were responsible for a significant amount of drugs being distributed in our southern counties,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “The crimes committed by these defendants and the resulting community devastation warrant the lengthy sentences imposed. Drug dealers like Coleman, Carter and Staples need to be locked up and removed from our communities.”

David Shaun Coleman previously entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin, and a quantity of oxycodone. At the plea hearing, he previously admitted that between May 2017 and June 28, 2017, he participated in a drug trafficking organization that distributed more than 100 grams of heroin and oxycodone, in and around Fayette County. Coleman admitted that during this time period, he received approximately 215 grams of heroin and approximately 700 oxycodone 30 mg tablets from other members of the drug trafficking organization that he intended to distribute in the southern district of West Virginia.

Rashaun Carter previously entered a plea to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than 28 grams of cocaine base, more than 100 grams of heroin, a quantity of cocaine, and a quantity of fentanyl. At his plea hearing he admitted that between August 2016 and June 28, 2017, he assisted Velarian Carter, James Rodney Staples, and others in operating a drug trafficking organization that distributed more than 28 grams of cocaine base, or “crack,” more than 100 grams of heroin, and quantities of cocaine and fentanyl, in and around Beckley, Raleigh County, West Virginia. Carter admitted to distributing cocaine base and over 100 grams of heroin to another member of the drug trafficking organization. Carter also admitted to assisting other members of the drug trafficking organization in cooking cocaine into cocaine base, or “crack,” and distributing the same in Raleigh County.

Derrick Lamar Staples previously entered a plea to conspiracy to distribute or possess with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine, more than 280 grams of cocaine base, and more than one kilogram of heroin. Staples previously admitted that between August 2016 and June 28, 2017, he took part in a drug trafficking conspiracy in Raleigh and Kanawha Counties with multiple participants involving the distribution of cocaine and heroin. Staples admitted to working with James Rodney Staples, Dominic Copney and others to distribute the controlled substances. Staples admitted that other members of the drug trafficking organization would come to his residence in Charleston to pick up materials used to “cut” or prepare heroin for distribution. He also admitted that on June 28, 2017, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at his residence in Kanawha County. During the search, agents found 706.99 grams of a mixture containing heroin and fentanyl, 34.4 grams of cocaine, a kilo press used to prepare drugs for distribution and two firearms. Staples admitted it was his intent to distribute the controlled substances found during the search. Law enforcement officers also seized over $70,000 in cash, jewelry, a car, and real estate that Staples admitted were drug proceeds or purchased with drug proceeds. As part of the plea agreement Staples has agreed to the forfeiture of these items.

Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess handled the prosecutions. Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber imposed the sentences.

Several other individuals implicated as a result of this investigation have entered guilty pleas to drug charges and are awaiting sentencing. Jonathan O. Brockman faces not less than five years and up to 40 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on August 8, 2018. James Rodney Staples, of Woodbridge, Virginia, faces at least 10 years in federal prison and up to life when he is sentenced on August 13, 2018 after entering a plea to conspiracy to distribute or possess with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine, more than 280 grams of cocaine base, and more than one kilogram of heroin. Karl Funderburk previously entered a guilty plea to using and carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime and is also scheduled for sentencing on August 13, 2018. George E. Brockman, II, of Montgomery, entered a plea to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin, a quantity of cocaine, and a quantity of oxycodone and is also scheduled for sentencing on August 13, 2018. He faces at least five years and up to 40 years in federal prison.

Several defendants in this case have already been sentenced. Velarian Carter of Beckley was recently sentenced to 240 months, or 20 years in federal prison for his participation in this drug trafficking organization. His sentence was ordered to run consecutively to a 20 year sentence Mr. Carter is already serving on unrelated drug charges. Detria Carter of Beckley, the sister of Velarian Carter, was recently sentenced to 151 months, or 12 years and seven months in federal prison. Cheyenne Fragale and Macon Fragale, brothers from Boomer in Fayette County, were sentenced to 12 years, and 16 years and 8 months in prison, respectively. Rory White of Montgomery was sentenced to 125 months in federal prison. Tiffany Ramsey, also from Boomer, was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison. Dominic Copney, of Beckley, has been sentenced to 2 years in federal prison. Donald Scalise, of Montgomery, was sentenced to 3 years in federal prison for conspiring to distribute oxycodone.

On July 10 and July 11, 2018, Judge David A. Faber sentenced Esau Burnett, of Beckley, to 66 months in federal prison, Shawn Akiem Anderson, of Mount Hope, to 108 months in federal prison, and Shaun Jones, also of Beckley, to 120 months in federal prison. He also sentenced to Jonathan V. Moore, and Charles Hill, both of Beckley to 97 months and 60 months, respectively. Corey Larkin, of Beckley, was previously sentenced to 188 months in federal prison after he was determined to be a career offender.