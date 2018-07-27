Marshall graduate receives Woodrow Wilson Teaching Fellowship

The Woodrow Wilson Teaching Fellowship has announced its 2017-2018 fellowship winners, and a recent Marshall University graduate is included in the national competition’s awardees.

Beginning this summer, Monica Stanwick will use the fellowship to attend the Master of Arts in Secondary Education program at Mercer University in Macon, Georgia. She graduated from Marshall summa cum laude in May 2018 with a major in biology and minors in music and chemistry. During her time at Marshall, Stanwick was an academic mentor for Housing and Residence Life, a University 100 peer mentor, and a Herd Path partner.

She also worked with the Office of the President as a Presidential Ambassador for the university and served as a member of the Baptist Campus Ministries Leadership Team. In addition, she conducted research with Dr. Nadja Spitzer and was an inaugural member of 3rd Avenue, Marshall’s contemporary a capella ensemble.

Stanwick was a recipient of the Department of Chemistry’s Student of Distinction award and the Academic Excellence in Biological Science award. She received a John Marshall Honors College Scholarship and Presidential Scholarship. She was also a member of Marshall’s Honors College.

Originally from Parkersburg, West Virginia, she says she looks forward to helping students develop their interests.

“Personally, my ultimate goal as an educator is to present material passionately in a varied, catering, and clear way,” she said. “Each and every student deserves a chance to find his or her uncommon, peculiar enthusiasm.”

The fellowship is designed to prepare students to work in high-need rural or urban schools by providing professional development experience and the opportunity for students to earn their master’s degrees in a field related to teaching. The overall award includes a $30,000 stipend, large tuition discounts to certain schools in Georgia, and mentoring and teaching support, among other benefits.

Stanwick is the third Marshall University student to receive a Woodrow Wilson Teaching Fellowship. For more information on the Woodrow Wilson Teaching Fellowship, please visit http://woodrow.org/fellowships/ww-teaching-fellowships/ or e-mail Mallory Carpenter, program manager for the Office of National Scholarships at Mallory.carpenter@marshall.edu.