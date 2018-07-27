Foundation recognizes nine at annual service luncheon

Deb Hicks celebrated 50 years of combined service at Marshall University and the foundation. Pam Nibert, executive assistant and human resources coordinator, was recognized for 20 years of service with the Marshall University Foundation. Recognized for 10 years of service were Scott Anderson, chief financial officer; Dr. Ron Area, chief executive officer; Rick Robinson, senior director of development and Griffin Talbott, program director of the annual fund. Matt Hayes, executive director of alumni relations, and Donna Eastham, accountant II, were recognized for five years of service. Beth Area was recognized for 10 years of volunteer leadership.

“Throughout my tenure, I have been surrounded by some of the most diligent and eager individuals. We are excited to celebrate seven individuals with milestone anniversaries,” Area said. “Two of these individuals were here far before myself and are a tremendous asset to our organization, especially considering the depth of knowledge they have surrounding Marshall University and of the individuals who have assisted us in functioning as we do today. Three others joined our staff the same year as me, and I have enjoyed working beside them to figure out how to advance the university and grow the foundation. The two celebrating five-year anniversaries have provided exceptional leadership skills in their departments. I am thankful every day for this exceptional staff who is dedicated to helping Marshall University prosper.”

The Marshall University Foundation was established in 1947. Over the past 70 years, the foundation’s staff has grown to 28 employees and two volunteers. The Foundation Hall opened in 2010 and in the fall of 2015, was renamed the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall after Marshall alumnus and benefactor Brad D. Smith.