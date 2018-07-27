Most read
Chief Dial: Violent Crime Down 25%
Friday, July 27, 2018 - 03:42 Updated 47 min ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
Mayor Steve Williams, Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial, Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert and other representatives all spoke about the about the actions that have been implemented and the success that has occurred as a result. According to Chief Dial, violent crime fell 24.9 percent during the first six months of this year compared to the last six months this of 2017, while property crime decreased 21 percent.
