Huntington Produced "Heroin(e)" Snags Emmy Nomination
The Oscar nominated production follows the work of Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader, Cabell County Family Court Judge Patrica Keller and missionary Necia Freeman. It was directed by West Virginia native, Elaine McMillion.
Other short documentary Emmy nominations "Mosul" (PBS Frontline); "Long Short" (Netflix); Meet the Press Film Festival "Edith and Eddie"; "I Have a Message for You" (New York Times Op Docs).
The News & Documentary Emmy Awards will be presented Oct. 1 at a ceremony at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in the Time Warner Complex at Columbus Circle in New York City.