Huntington Produced "Heroin(e)" Snags Emmy Nomination

  • Printer friendly view
 Friday, July 27, 2018 - 03:40 Updated 48 min ago
Huntington Produced "Heroin(e)" Snags Emmy Nomination
Heroin(e)/Netflix Photo

Heroin(e), a Netflix short documentary produced in Huntington following three heroic women challenging the opioid crisis in the Ohio River city, has been nominated for an Emmy  by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

The Oscar nominated production follows the work of Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader, Cabell County Family Court Judge Patrica Keller and missionary Necia Freeman. It  was directed by West Virginia native, Elaine McMillion.  

Other short documentary Emmy nominations "Mosul" (PBS Frontline); "Long Short" (Netflix); Meet the Press Film Festival "Edith and Eddie"; "I Have a Message for You" (New York Times Op Docs). 

 

The News & Documentary Emmy Awards will be presented Oct. 1 at a ceremony at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in the Time Warner Complex at Columbus Circle in New York City.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus