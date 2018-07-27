Huntington Takes Action on Fifth Avenue Properties

A multi-agency operation Friday morning in the 1300 block of 5th Avenue will result in numerous code enforcement citations being issued to three property owners and two private hauling companies.







The operation came after complaints from nearby residents and businesses of loose trash surrounding vacant properties at 1304 and 1308 5th Ave., as well as individuals gaining access to 1304 5th Ave.



Th e operation was led by the City of Huntington’s Public Works Department and Code Enforcement Unit with assistance from the Huntington Fire and Police departments and the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.



Sanitation workers disposed of a large amount of loose trash behind 1304 and 1308 5th Ave. and around trash bins belonging to Rumpke Waste & Recycling and Republic Services behind 1312 5th Ave. Both companies will be issued citations for maintain unlocked and unsecured trash bins and for maintaining trash bins that do not clearly identify who is renting them.



In addition, multiple code enforcement citations will be issued to the following property owners: Dennis Johnson, 1304 5th Ave.; Carl Merritt Jr., 1308 5th Ave.; and Drew Chapman, dba Chapman Properties, LLC, 1312 8th Ave. The citations for 1312 5th Ave. will be for a large amount of loose trash around the trash bins.



The Public Works Department will also issue invoices to the property owners for the expenses associated with cleaning up the properties. A “Do Not Occupy” order will also be issued for 1304 5th Ave., and the property will be boarded up by the Huntington Urban Renewal Authority for a second time.



The citations will be referred to Municipal Court Judge Cheryl Henderson for further action

