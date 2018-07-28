Grand Huntington Finale Puppet Presentation

  • Printer friendly view
 Saturday, July 28, 2018 - 01:04 Updated 7 hours ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release

The final stop on the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District’s Junior Naturalist Parks Expedition will be at Ritter Park Shelter #2 on Monday, July 30 at 1:00 p.m.  For its Funington Finale, GHPRD will host MadCap Puppets, a nationally recognized professional puppet troupe out of Cincinnati, Ohio.

MadCap Puppets will present Jules and Verne’s Excellent Adventure, written and adapted by Harper Lee.  With the science fair just around the corner, Jules challenges Verne to a race around the world! May the best scientist win in this exciting reimagining of Jules Verne’s epic adventures, Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea and Around the World in 80 Days.

We hope you’ll help us celebrate the conclusion of a wonderful summer of outdoor family fun!  This event is free and open to the public.  For more information, contact GHPRD Recreation Superintendent Stacey Leep at sleep@ghprd.org or call 304.696.5954.

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus