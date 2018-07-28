Most read
Grand Huntington Finale Puppet Presentation
Saturday, July 28, 2018 - 01:04 Updated 7 hours ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release
MadCap Puppets will present Jules and Verne’s Excellent Adventure, written and adapted by Harper Lee. With the science fair just around the corner, Jules challenges Verne to a race around the world! May the best scientist win in this exciting reimagining of Jules Verne’s epic adventures, Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea and Around the World in 80 Days.
We hope you’ll help us celebrate the conclusion of a wonderful summer of outdoor family fun! This event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact GHPRD Recreation Superintendent Stacey Leep at sleep@ghprd.org or call 304.696.5954.